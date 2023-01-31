Who's Playing

Ohio @ Eastern Michigan

Current Records: Ohio 11-10; Eastern Michigan 5-16

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles are 2-8 against the Ohio Bobcats since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. The Eagles and Ohio will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. EMU will be strutting in after a win while Ohio will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, EMU beat the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks 74-69 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Ohio was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 83-77 to the Akron Zips.

EMU is expected to lose this next one by 8. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in four of their eight home games.

The Eagles' victory brought them up to 5-16 while the Bobcats' loss pulled them down to 11-10. EMU is 0-4 after wins this season, and Ohio is 6-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Bobcats are a big 8-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Ohio have won eight out of their last ten games against Eastern Michigan.