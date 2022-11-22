Who's Playing

PFW @ Eastern Michigan

Current Records: PFW 2-3; Eastern Michigan 1-3

What to Know

The PFW Mastodons will take on the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Mastodons came up short against the Northwestern Wildcats this past Friday, falling 60-52. One thing holding PFW back was the mediocre play of Jarred Godfrey, who did not have his best game: he played for 36 minutes with 4-for-15 shooting and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for EMU as they fell 92-90 to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies this past Saturday.

The losses put PFW at 2-3 and EMU at 1-3. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: PFW has only been able to knock down 40.50% percent of their shots, which is the 44th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Eagles have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.60% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya -- Riviera Maya, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya -- Riviera Maya, Mexico Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.