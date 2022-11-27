Who's Playing

UC San Diego @ Eastern Michigan

Current Records: UC San Diego 2-4; Eastern Michigan 1-5

What to Know

The UC San Diego Tritons' road trip will continue as they head to George Gervin GameAbove Center at 2 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just zero points combined.

UC San Diego has more to be thankful for after their contest against the George Washington Colonials last week. The Tritons managed a 75-70 victory over George Washington. UC San Diego's Bryce Pope looked sharp as he had 31 points.

As for EMU, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. The matchup between EMU and the Winthrop Eagles this past Wednesday was not particularly close, with EMU falling 101-87.

UC San Diego is expected to lose this next one by 4. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last Tuesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

UC San Diego is now 2-4 while EMU sits at 1-5. A couple stats to keep an eye on: UC San Diego is 27th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.7 on average. EMU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 361st most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 85 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Eagles are a 4-point favorite against the Tritons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Eagles, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UC San Diego and Eastern Michigan tied in their last contest.