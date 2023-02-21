Who's Playing
Western Michigan @ Eastern Michigan
Current Records: Western Michigan 7-20; Eastern Michigan 6-21
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Western Michigan Broncos will be on the road. WMU and the Eastern Michigan Eagles will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at George Gervin GameAbove Center. The Broncos will be strutting in after a win while EMU will be stumbling in from a loss.
WMU beat the Ball State Cardinals 78-68 this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, a victory for EMU just wasn't in the stars this past Friday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 81-54 walloping at the Kent State Golden Flashes' hands. EMU was surely aware of their 18-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. The top scorer for the Eagles was guard Emoni Bates (15 points).
The Broncos are now 7-20 while EMU sits at 6-21. WMU is 1-5 after wins this year, and EMU is 4-16 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Eastern Michigan have won eight out of their last 14 games against Western Michigan.
- Jan 10, 2023 - Western Michigan 85 vs. Eastern Michigan 79
- Mar 01, 2022 - Western Michigan 71 vs. Eastern Michigan 60
- Jan 04, 2022 - Eastern Michigan 85 vs. Western Michigan 79
- Mar 05, 2021 - Eastern Michigan 64 vs. Western Michigan 63
- Mar 03, 2020 - Western Michigan 70 vs. Eastern Michigan 54
- Feb 15, 2020 - Eastern Michigan 69 vs. Western Michigan 51
- Feb 23, 2019 - Eastern Michigan 77 vs. Western Michigan 76
- Jan 26, 2019 - Eastern Michigan 93 vs. Western Michigan 67
- Feb 27, 2018 - Eastern Michigan 74 vs. Western Michigan 58
- Jan 30, 2018 - Western Michigan 71 vs. Eastern Michigan 57
- Feb 18, 2017 - Western Michigan 88 vs. Eastern Michigan 80
- Jan 17, 2017 - Eastern Michigan 86 vs. Western Michigan 80
- Feb 23, 2016 - Eastern Michigan 73 vs. Western Michigan 62
- Jan 30, 2016 - Western Michigan 94 vs. Eastern Michigan 86