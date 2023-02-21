Who's Playing

Western Michigan @ Eastern Michigan

Current Records: Western Michigan 7-20; Eastern Michigan 6-21

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Western Michigan Broncos will be on the road. WMU and the Eastern Michigan Eagles will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at George Gervin GameAbove Center. The Broncos will be strutting in after a win while EMU will be stumbling in from a loss.

WMU beat the Ball State Cardinals 78-68 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, a victory for EMU just wasn't in the stars this past Friday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 81-54 walloping at the Kent State Golden Flashes' hands. EMU was surely aware of their 18-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. The top scorer for the Eagles was guard Emoni Bates (15 points).

The Broncos are now 7-20 while EMU sits at 6-21. WMU is 1-5 after wins this year, and EMU is 4-16 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Eastern Michigan have won eight out of their last 14 games against Western Michigan.