Halftime Report

Eastern Washington and the Vandals have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 40-39, Eastern Washington has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play. This contest is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 21 points.

If Eastern Washington keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 16-8 in no time. On the other hand, Idaho will have to make due with a 9-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Idaho Vandals @ Eastern Washington Eagles

Current Records: Idaho 9-14, Eastern Washington 15-8

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, Eastern Washington is heading back home. They and the Idaho Vandals will face off in a Big Sky battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reese Court. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Monday, the Eagles earned a 90-77 win over the Vikings. That's two games straight that Eastern Washington has won by exactly 13 points.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 21% better than the opposition, a fact Idaho proved on Monday. They strolled past the Hornets with points to spare, taking the game 61-45. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Idaho.

The Eagles are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 12 matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 15-8 record this season. As for the Vandals, their victory bumped their record up to 9-14.

Looking forward, Eastern Washington is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Idaho against the spread have faith in an upset since their 8-13 ATS record can't hold a candle to Eastern Washington's 15-6.

Eastern Washington took their win against the Vandals when the teams last played back in January by a conclusive 79-58. Will Eastern Washington repeat their success, or do the Vandals have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Eastern Washington is a big 14.5-point favorite against Idaho, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Eastern Washington has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.