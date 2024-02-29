Who's Playing

Montana Grizzlies @ Eastern Washington Eagles

Current Records: Montana 19-9, Eastern Washington 18-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Montana has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Eastern Washington Eagles will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Reese Court. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Last Saturday, the Grizzlies beat the Vikings 82-73.

N. Colorado typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Eastern Washington proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with an 85-76 victory over the Bears. The score was all tied up 43-43 at the break, but Eastern Washington was the better team in the second half.

The Grizzlies pushed their record up to 19-9 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.3 points per game. As for the Eagles, they have been performing well recently as they've won 14 of their last 17 games, which provided a nice bump to their 18-10 record this season.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Montana just can't miss this season, having made 47.9% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Eastern Washington (currently ranked fifth in field goal percentage) struggles in that department as they've made 49.6% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Montana is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Eastern Washington.

Odds

Eastern Washington is a 5-point favorite against Montana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

Series History

Eastern Washington has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Montana.