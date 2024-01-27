Who's Playing

N. Arizona Lumberjacks @ Eastern Washington Eagles

Current Records: N. Arizona 10-10, Eastern Washington 12-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington

Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Eastern Washington is 9-1 against N. Arizona since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Reese Court. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with Eastern Washington sitting on eight straight wins and N. Arizona on three.

Eastern Washington and N. Colorado couldn't quite live up to the 162-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Eagles skirted past the Bears 77-74.

Meanwhile, the Lumberjacks didn't have too much trouble with the Vandals on the road on Thursday as they won 75-60.

The Eagles are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 12 matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 12-7 record this season. As for the Lumberjacks, their win ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Eastern Washington have been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 38.8% of their threes per game. It's a different story for N. Arizona, though, as they've only made 30.6% of their threes per game this season. Given Eastern Washington's sizeable advantage in that area, N. Arizona will need to find a way to close that gap.

Eastern Washington and N. Arizona were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, but Eastern Washington came up empty-handed after a 81-80 loss. Will Eastern Washington have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Eastern Washington has won 9 out of their last 10 games against N. Arizona.