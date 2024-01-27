Who's Playing
N. Arizona Lumberjacks @ Eastern Washington Eagles
Current Records: N. Arizona 10-10, Eastern Washington 12-7
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Eastern Washington is 9-1 against N. Arizona since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Reese Court. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with Eastern Washington sitting on eight straight wins and N. Arizona on three.
Eastern Washington and N. Colorado couldn't quite live up to the 162-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Eagles skirted past the Bears 77-74.
Meanwhile, the Lumberjacks didn't have too much trouble with the Vandals on the road on Thursday as they won 75-60.
The Eagles are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 12 matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 12-7 record this season. As for the Lumberjacks, their win ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-10.
Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Eastern Washington have been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 38.8% of their threes per game. It's a different story for N. Arizona, though, as they've only made 30.6% of their threes per game this season. Given Eastern Washington's sizeable advantage in that area, N. Arizona will need to find a way to close that gap.
Eastern Washington and N. Arizona were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, but Eastern Washington came up empty-handed after a 81-80 loss. Will Eastern Washington have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Eastern Washington has won 9 out of their last 10 games against N. Arizona.
- Mar 05, 2023 - N. Arizona 81 vs. Eastern Washington 80
- Feb 16, 2023 - Eastern Washington 72 vs. N. Arizona 55
- Jan 21, 2023 - Eastern Washington 79 vs. N. Arizona 76
- Mar 09, 2022 - Eastern Washington 78 vs. N. Arizona 75
- Mar 03, 2022 - Eastern Washington 69 vs. N. Arizona 62
- Jan 01, 2022 - Eastern Washington 78 vs. N. Arizona 65
- Mar 11, 2021 - Eastern Washington 66 vs. N. Arizona 60
- Dec 19, 2020 - Eastern Washington 80 vs. N. Arizona 64
- Feb 22, 2020 - Eastern Washington 80 vs. N. Arizona 70
- Feb 03, 2020 - Eastern Washington 77 vs. N. Arizona 66