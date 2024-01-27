Who's Playing

N. Arizona Lumberjacks @ Eastern Washington Eagles

Current Records: N. Arizona 10-10, Eastern Washington 12-7

What to Know

Eastern Washington is 9-1 against N. Arizona since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The pair will face off in a Big Sky battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Reese Court. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Eastern Washington comes in on eight and N. Arizona on three.

Eastern Washington and N. Colorado couldn't quite live up to the 162-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Eagles had just enough and edged the Bears out 77-74.

Meanwhile, the Lumberjacks strolled past the Vandals with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 75-60.

The Eagles are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 12 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-7 record this season. As for the Lumberjacks, their win ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Eastern Washington have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 38.8% of their threes per game. It's a different story for N. Arizona, though, as they've only made 30.6% of their threes per game this season. Given Eastern Washington's sizeable advantage in that area, N. Arizona will need to find a way to close that gap.

Eastern Washington and N. Arizona were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, but Eastern Washington came up empty-handed after a 81-80 loss. Will Eastern Washington have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Eastern Washington is a big 13.5-point favorite against N. Arizona, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Series History

Eastern Washington has won 9 out of their last 10 games against N. Arizona.