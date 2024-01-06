Who's Playing

N. Dak. State Bison @ Eastern Washington Eagles

Current Records: N. Dak. State 7-8, Eastern Washington 7-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington

Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

N. Dak. State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Eastern Washington Eagles at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reese Court. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

On Wednesday, the Bison opened the new year with a less-than-successful 96-86 loss to the Grizzlies.

Meanwhile, Eastern Washington entered their tilt with South Dakota with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Eagles walked away with a 93-79 victory over the Coyotes on Wednesday. Winning is a bit easier when you nail 11 more threes than your opponent, as Eastern Washington did.

The Bison now have a losing record at 7-8. As for the Eagles, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 7-7 record this season.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: N. Dak. State just can't miss this season, having made 47% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Eastern Washington struggles in that department as they've made 47.3% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

N. Dak. State came up short against Eastern Washington in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 78-70. Can N. Dak. State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Eastern Washington and N. Dak. State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.