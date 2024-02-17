Who's Playing

Weber State Wildcats @ Eastern Washington Eagles

Current Records: Weber State 17-9, Eastern Washington 17-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Weber State is 2-8 against the Eagles since February of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at Reese Court. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with Weber State sitting on five straight wins and the Eagles on four.

Last Thursday, the Wildcats dodged a bullet and finished off the Vandals 70-69.

Meanwhile, even though Idaho State scored an imposing 82 points on Thursday, Eastern Washington still came out on top. The Eagles took their contest against the Bengals 88-82.

The Wildcats are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 17-9 record this season. As for the Eagles, they pushed their record up to 17-8 with that victory, which was their eighth straight at home.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Weber State just can't miss this season, having made 46.8% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Eastern Washington struggles in that department as they've made 49.7% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Weber State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Weber State is playing on the road, but their 4-7 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Eastern Washington is a 4-point favorite against Weber State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150 points.

Series History

Eastern Washington has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Weber State.