Who's Playing

Mississippi Valley State @ Eastern Washington

Current Records: Mississippi Valley State 0-3; Eastern Washington 0-3

What to Know

The Eastern Washington Eagles will take on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at 9:30 p.m. ET Monday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

The Eagles suffered a grim 71-51 defeat to the Hawaii Warriors on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Mississippi Valley State has to be hurting after a devastating 80-51 loss at the hands of the Yale Bulldogs on Sunday. Mississippi Valley State was surely aware of their 21-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Eastern Washington is the favorite in this one, with an expected 18-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in all their past three games.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 0-3. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Eastern Washington is 17th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 61 on average. Mississippi Valley State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 356th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 89.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Eagles are a big 18-point favorite against the Delta Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.