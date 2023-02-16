Who's Playing

Northern Arizona @ Eastern Washington

Current Records: Northern Arizona 7-20; Eastern Washington 19-7

What to Know

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Lumberjacks and the Eastern Washington Eagles will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Reese Court. Northern Arizona has some work to do to even out the 1-16 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

Northern Arizona had lost two consecutive heartbreakers to the Portland State Vikings, and they left with a heavy heart again on Saturday. Northern Arizona was just a bucket short of a win and fell 88-87 to Portland State.

Meanwhile, Eastern Washington netted a 73-66 victory over the Idaho Vandals on Saturday.

The Lumberjacks are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 11-5 against the spread when expected to lose.

Northern Arizona is now 7-20 while the Eagles sit at 19-7. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Northern Arizona has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.30% from the floor on average, which is the 29th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Eastern Washington's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with a 48.90% field goal percentage, good for 11th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington

Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Eagles are a big 10-point favorite against the Lumberjacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Eastern Washington have won 16 out of their last 17 games against Northern Arizona.