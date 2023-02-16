Who's Playing
Northern Arizona @ Eastern Washington
Current Records: Northern Arizona 7-20; Eastern Washington 19-7
What to Know
After a three-game homestand, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will be on the road. Northern Arizona and the Eastern Washington Eagles will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Reese Court. The Lumberjacks have some work to do to even out the 1-16 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
Northern Arizona had lost two consecutive heartbreakers to the Portland State Vikings, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. Northern Arizona was just a bucket shy of a victory and fell 88-87 to Portland State. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Northern Arizona had been the slight favorite coming in.
Meanwhile, Eastern Washington was able to grind out a solid win over the Idaho Vandals this past Saturday, winning 73-66.
The Lumberjacks are now 7-20 while the Eagles sit at 19-7. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Northern Arizona has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.30% from the floor on average, which is the 27th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Eastern Washington's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 12th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.90% on the season.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Eastern Washington have won 16 out of their last 17 games against Northern Arizona.
