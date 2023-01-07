Who's Playing

Sacramento State @ Eastern Washington

Current Records: Sacramento State 9-6; Eastern Washington 9-7

What to Know

Get ready for a Big Sky battle as the Sacramento State Hornets and the Eastern Washington Eagles will face off at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reese Court. The teams split their matchups last year, with Eastern Washington winning the first 75-62 at home and Sacramento State taking the second 81-75.

It was a close one, but on Thursday the Hornets sidestepped the Idaho Vandals for an 85-83 win. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, the Portland State Vikings typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Eagles proved too difficult a challenge. Eastern Washington had enough points to win and then some against Portland State, taking their contest 92-80.

The wins brought Sacramento State up to 9-6 and Eastern Washington to 9-7. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hornets are 356th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only ten on average. The Eagles have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 21st most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington

Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Eastern Washington have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Sacramento State.