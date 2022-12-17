Who's Playing

UC Davis @ Eastern Washington

Current Records: UC Davis 7-3; Eastern Washington 4-7

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Eastern Washington Eagles are heading back home. They will square off against the UC Davis Aggies at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Reese Court. UC Davis will be strutting in after a win while the Eagles will be stumbling in from a loss.

Eastern Washington came up short against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Tuesday, falling 77-70. Despite the defeat, Eastern Washington got a solid performance out of guard Steele Venters, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for UC Davis at home against the Holy Names Hawks on Tuesday as the team secured a 107-55 victory.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Eastern Washington is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Eagles are now 4-7 while the Aggies sit at 7-3. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Eastern Washington is 44th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.6 on average. UC Davis' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 33rd in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 81.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington

Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

UC Davis won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.