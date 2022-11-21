Who's Playing

Washington State @ Eastern Washington

Current Records: Washington State 1-2; Eastern Washington 1-3

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars' road trip will continue as they head to Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena at 9 p.m. ET Monday to face off against the Eastern Washington Eagles. Washington State won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 7-point advantage in the spread.

The Cougars received a tough blow last week as they fell 70-59 to the Prairie View A&M Panthers. This was hardly the result Washington State or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 11 points over Prairie View A&M heading into this game. Guard TJ Bamba (16 points) was the top scorer for Washington State.

Meanwhile, Eastern Washington beat the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 60-52 last Monday.

Washington State is now 1-2 while the Eagles sit at 1-3. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cougars are 353rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.3 on average. Eastern Washington has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 22nd most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane, Washington

Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane, Washington Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a solid 7-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cougars, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Eastern Washington and Washington State both have one win in their last two games.