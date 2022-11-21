Who's Playing
Washington State @ Eastern Washington
Current Records: Washington State 1-2; Eastern Washington 1-3
What to Know
The Washington State Cougars' road trip will continue as they head to Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena at 9 p.m. ET Monday to face off against the Eastern Washington Eagles. Washington State won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 7-point advantage in the spread.
The Cougars received a tough blow last week as they fell 70-59 to the Prairie View A&M Panthers. This was hardly the result Washington State or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 11 points over Prairie View A&M heading into this game. Guard TJ Bamba (16 points) was the top scorer for Washington State.
Meanwhile, Eastern Washington beat the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 60-52 last Monday.
Washington State is now 1-2 while the Eagles sit at 1-3. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cougars are 353rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.3 on average. Eastern Washington has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 22nd most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane, Washington
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cougars are a solid 7-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Cougars, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Eastern Washington and Washington State both have one win in their last two games.
- Nov 27, 2021 - Eastern Washington 76 vs. Washington State 71
- Nov 28, 2020 - Washington State 71 vs. Eastern Washington 68