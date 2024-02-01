Who's Playing
Campbell Fighting Camels @ Elon Phoenix
Current Records: Campbell 10-11, Elon 9-12
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Campbell has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Elon Phoenix will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Schar Center. Campbell might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 21 turnovers on Saturday.
Last Saturday, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Fighting Camels as they lost 90-67 to the Cougars.
Meanwhile, Elon had to suffer through a five-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with an 80-74 victory over the Pirates on Saturday.
Elon can attribute much of their success to Max Mackinnon, who scored 14 points along with seven assists and five rebounds. Mackinnon didn't help Elon's cause all that much against the Fighting Camels on Thursday but the same can't be said for this contest. Sam Sherry was another key contributor, scoring 16 points.
The Fighting Camels now have a losing record at 10-11. As for the Phoenix, their win ended a nine-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 9-12.
Campbell was able to grind out a solid victory over the Phoenix in their previous meeting on Thursday, winning 78-68. The rematch might be a little tougher for Campbell since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Campbell has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Elon.
- Jan 25, 2024 - Campbell 78 vs. Elon 68
- Dec 16, 2020 - Elon 66 vs. Campbell 56
- Dec 17, 2019 - Campbell 60 vs. Elon 46