Who's Playing
Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens @ Elon Phoenix
Current Records: Delaware 16-9, Elon 10-15
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Elon is 1-9 against the Fightin' Blue Hens since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Schar Center. Elon is out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.
It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Elon found out the hard way on Monday. They suffered a bruising 80-55 defeat at the hands of the Tigers. Elon has not had much luck with the Tigers recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.
Elon's defeat came about despite a quality game from TK Simpkins, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Delaware came tearing into Saturday's matchup with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 69-58 win over the Tribe.
The Phoenix have been struggling recently as they've lost eight of their last ten contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-15 record this season. As for the Fightin' Blue Hens, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 16-9 record this season.
Elon lost to the Fightin' Blue Hens at home by a decisive 70-54 margin when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Can Elon avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Delaware has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Elon.
- Feb 25, 2023 - Delaware 70 vs. Elon 54
- Dec 31, 2022 - Delaware 57 vs. Elon 52
- Feb 17, 2022 - Delaware 71 vs. Elon 62
- Jan 22, 2022 - Delaware 80 vs. Elon 77
- Jan 31, 2021 - Delaware 75 vs. Elon 70
- Jan 30, 2021 - Delaware 66 vs. Elon 43
- Feb 13, 2020 - Delaware 81 vs. Elon 75
- Jan 18, 2020 - Delaware 79 vs. Elon 78
- Jan 31, 2019 - Elon 57 vs. Delaware 56
- Jan 05, 2019 - Delaware 77 vs. Elon 65