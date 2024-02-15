Who's Playing

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens @ Elon Phoenix

Current Records: Delaware 16-9, Elon 10-15

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina

Elon is 1-9 against the Fightin' Blue Hens since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Schar Center. Elon is out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Elon found out the hard way on Monday. They suffered a bruising 80-55 defeat at the hands of the Tigers. Elon has not had much luck with the Tigers recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Elon's defeat came about despite a quality game from TK Simpkins, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Delaware came tearing into Saturday's matchup with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 69-58 win over the Tribe.

The Phoenix have been struggling recently as they've lost eight of their last ten contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-15 record this season. As for the Fightin' Blue Hens, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 16-9 record this season.

Elon lost to the Fightin' Blue Hens at home by a decisive 70-54 margin when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Can Elon avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Delaware has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Elon.