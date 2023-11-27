Who's Playing

Presbyterian Blue Hose @ Elon Phoenix

Current Records: Presbyterian 5-2, Elon 3-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

After four games on the road, Elon is heading back home. They will take on the Presbyterian Blue Hose at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Sunday, the Phoenix came up short against the Eagles and fell 78-70.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Presbyterian last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 79-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Eagles.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-3.

In addition to losing their last games, Presbyterian and Elon failed to cover the spread. As for their next game, Elon is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Elon have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Presbyterian struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Elon is a 3.5-point favorite against Presbyterian, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Presbyterian won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.