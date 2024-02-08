Who's Playing

Stony Brook Seawolves @ Elon Phoenix

Current Records: Stony Brook 12-11, Elon 10-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Stony Brook Seawolves and the Elon Phoenix are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 8th at Schar Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, Stony Brook's game was all tied up 22-22 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They managed a 59-55 win over the Huskies.

Stony Brook can attribute much of their success to Dean Noll, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds and four steals.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Aggies on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 69-65 win.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Elon to victory, but perhaps none more so than Zac Ervin, who scored 12 points. Ervin didn't help Elon's cause all that much against the Fighting Camels on Thursday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

The Seawolves' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-11. As for the Phoenix, their win bumped their record up to 10-13.

Stony Brook came up short against the Phoenix in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 69-55. Can Stony Brook avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Elon won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.