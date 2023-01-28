Who's Playing

Drexel @ Elon

Current Records: Drexel 12-9; Elon 2-19

What to Know

The Drexel Dragons and the Elon Phoenix are set to square off in a Colonial matchup at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Schar Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Dragons received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 68-55 to the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

Meanwhile, the game between Elon and the Hofstra Pride on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with the Phoenix falling 82-65 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Drexel is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Thursday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses put Drexel at 12-9 and Elon at 2-19. Drexel is 6-2 after losses this year, Elon 1-17.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Dragons are a solid 6-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Dragons slightly, as the game opened with the Dragons as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Drexel have won nine out of their last 15 games against Elon.