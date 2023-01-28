Who's Playing
Drexel @ Elon
Current Records: Drexel 12-9; Elon 2-19
What to Know
The Drexel Dragons and the Elon Phoenix are set to square off in a Colonial matchup at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Schar Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Dragons received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 68-55 to the North Carolina A&T Aggies.
Meanwhile, the game between Elon and the Hofstra Pride on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with the Phoenix falling 82-65 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
Drexel is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Thursday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
The losses put Drexel at 12-9 and Elon at 2-19. Drexel is 6-2 after losses this year, Elon 1-17.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina
Odds
The Dragons are a solid 6-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Dragons slightly, as the game opened with the Dragons as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Drexel have won nine out of their last 15 games against Elon.
- Dec 29, 2022 - Drexel 62 vs. Elon 50
- Feb 19, 2022 - Drexel 71 vs. Elon 60
- Jan 20, 2022 - Drexel 77 vs. Elon 49
- Mar 09, 2021 - Drexel 63 vs. Elon 56
- Feb 15, 2020 - Elon 75 vs. Drexel 70
- Jan 16, 2020 - Drexel 63 vs. Elon 41
- Feb 02, 2019 - Drexel 67 vs. Elon 63
- Jan 03, 2019 - Drexel 79 vs. Elon 65
- Jan 25, 2018 - Drexel 83 vs. Elon 79
- Dec 30, 2017 - Elon 90 vs. Drexel 75
- Feb 18, 2017 - Elon 65 vs. Drexel 56
- Jan 19, 2017 - Elon 93 vs. Drexel 73
- Mar 04, 2016 - Drexel 57 vs. Elon 56
- Feb 18, 2016 - Elon 81 vs. Drexel 76
- Jan 02, 2016 - Elon 83 vs. Drexel 78