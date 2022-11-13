Who's Playing

Harvard @ Elon

Current Records: Harvard 1-1; Elon 1-1

What to Know

The Harvard Crimson will take on the Elon Phoenix at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Harrah's Cherokee Center.

The matchup between Harvard and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns on Friday was not a total blowout, but with the Crimson falling 75-61, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Elon ended up a good deal behind the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers when they played on Friday, losing 77-64.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina

Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.