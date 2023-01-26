Who's Playing

Hofstra @ Elon

Current Records: Hofstra 13-8; Elon 2-18

What to Know

The Elon Phoenix and the Hofstra Pride will face off in a Colonial clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 26 at Schar Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Hofstra winning the first 97-64 on the road and the Phoenix taking the second 81-55.

It was close but no cigar for Elon as they fell 66-62 to the Towson Tigers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Hofstra took their matchup against the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks last week by a conclusive 70-46 score. Guard Tyler Thomas took over for Hofstra, finishing with 28 points (a whopping 40% of their total) in addition to seven rebounds.

Elon is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The Phoenix are now 2-18 while the Pride sit at 13-8. Hofstra is 8-4 after wins this year, and Elon is 1-16 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pride are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Hofstra have won eight out of their last 13 games against Elon.