Who's Playing

North Dakota @ Elon

Current Records: North Dakota 1-2; Elon 1-2

What to Know

The Elon Phoenix will take on the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Schar Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Elon received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 92-77 to the Harvard Crimson.

Meanwhile, North Dakota has to be hurting after a devastating 93-63 defeat at the hands of the Pacific Tigers on Tuesday.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 1-2. The Phoenix and the Fighting Hawks are both 0-1 after wins this season, but that symmetry won't hold for long.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.