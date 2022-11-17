Who's Playing
North Dakota @ Elon
Current Records: North Dakota 1-2; Elon 1-2
What to Know
The Elon Phoenix will take on the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Schar Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
Elon received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 92-77 to the Harvard Crimson.
Meanwhile, North Dakota has to be hurting after a devastating 93-63 defeat at the hands of the Pacific Tigers on Tuesday.
The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 1-2. The Phoenix and the Fighting Hawks are both 0-1 after wins this season, but that symmetry won't hold for long.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.