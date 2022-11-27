Who's Playing

Radford @ Elon

Current Records: Radford 3-3; Elon 1-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Elon Phoenix are heading back home. They will take on the Radford Highlanders at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Schar Center. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

It looks like the Phoenix got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They suffered a grim 78-53 defeat to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Tuesday.

As for Radford, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a 62-51 bruising from the William & Mary Tribe on Wednesday.

The losses put Elon at 1-5 and the Highlanders at 3-3. Elon is 0-4 after losses this season, Radford 1-1.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Elon and Radford both have one win in their last two games.