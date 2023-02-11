Who's Playing

William & Mary @ Elon

Current Records: William & Mary 9-16; Elon 5-20

What to Know

The Elon Phoenix will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Elon and the William & Mary Tribe will face off in a Colonial battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Schar Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Phoenix winning the first 61-54 at home and William & Mary taking the second 65-61.

Elon was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 66-61 to the North Carolina A&T Aggies. Guard Zac Ervin had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, William & Mary came up short against the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks on Saturday, falling 70-63.

Elon is now 5-20 while the Tribe sit at 9-16. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Phoenix have only been able to knock down 41.90% percent of their shots, which is the 37th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. William & Mary has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 30th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

William & Mary have won ten out of their last 16 games against Elon.