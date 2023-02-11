Who's Playing

William & Mary @ Elon

Current Records: William & Mary 9-16; Elon 5-20

What to Know

The Elon Phoenix will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Phoenix and the William & Mary Tribe will face off in a Colonial battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Schar Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Elon winning the first 61-54 at home and William & Mary taking the second 65-61.

Elon was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 66-61 to the North Carolina A&T Aggies. Guard Zac Ervin wasn't much of a difference maker for Elon; Ervin finished with only eight points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, William & Mary came up short against the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks on Saturday, falling 70-63.

The Phoenix are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Elon, who are 11-11-1 against the spread.

Elon is now 5-20 while William & Mary sits at 9-16. Two stats to keep an eye on: Elon has only been able to knock down 41.90% percent of their shots, which is the 37th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. William & Mary has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 33rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Phoenix are a 4-point favorite against the Tribe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Phoenix as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

William & Mary have won ten out of their last 16 games against Elon.