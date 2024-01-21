Who's Playing

Chattanooga Mocs @ ETSU Buccaneers

Current Records: Chattanooga 11-7, ETSU 9-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall -- Johnson City, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

ESPN2

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Chattanooga and ETSU are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Freedom Hall. ETSU took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Chattanooga, who comes in off a win.

On Wednesday, the Mocs were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bears, taking the game 74-60.

Meanwhile, ETSU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. They fell just short of the Terriers by a score of 75-73. The over/under was set at 147.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Mocs' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-7. As for the Buccaneers, their loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 9-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Chattanooga have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like ETSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Chattanooga was able to grind out a solid win over ETSU in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, winning 73-64. Will Chattanooga repeat their success, or does ETSU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

ETSU and Chattanooga both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.