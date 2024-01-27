Who's Playing

Samford Bulldogs @ ETSU Buccaneers

Current Records: Samford 17-3, ETSU 10-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall -- Johnson City, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the ETSU Buccaneers and the Samford Bulldogs are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Freedom Hall. ETSU might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 20 turnovers on Wednesday.

ETSU can finally bid farewell to their five-game losing streak thanks to their game. They escaped with a win against the Keydets by the margin of a single free throw, 74-73. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 18 to 6 on the offensive boards, as ETSU did.

Meanwhile, Samford unfortunately witnessed the end of their 17-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took a 78-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Paladins. Samford has not had much luck with Furman recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

The Buccaneers' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-10. As for the Bulldogs, their loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 17-3.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: ETSU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Samford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

ETSU came up short against Samford in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 73-62. Will ETSU have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

ETSU has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Samford.