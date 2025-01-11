Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between ETSU and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead The Citadel 36-22.

If ETSU keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-7 in no time. On the other hand, The Citadel will have to make due with a 5-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

The Citadel Bulldogs @ ETSU Buccaneers

Current Records: The Citadel 5-9, ETSU 9-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Bulldogs fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They and the ETSU Buccaneers will face off in a Southern battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Freedom Hall. The Bulldogs are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 13-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

The Citadel fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Furman on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Paladins 67-63.

Meanwhile, ETSU posted their closest win since February 3, 2024 on Wednesday. They skirted past Mercer 70-68. Having forecasted a close victory for the Buccaneers, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

The Citadel's loss dropped their record down to 5-9. As for ETSU, their win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-7.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Citadel has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like ETSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

The Citadel lost to ETSU on the road by a decisive 81-63 margin in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Can The Citadel avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

ETSU is a big 16.5-point favorite against The Citadel, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buccaneers as a 17-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

ETSU has won 7 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.