Who's Playing
UNCG Spartans @ ETSU Buccaneers
Current Records: UNCG 21-9, ETSU 15-15
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Freedom Hall -- Johnson City, Tennessee
- Ticket Cost: $40.00
What to Know
UNCG and the Buccaneers are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Freedom Hall. UNCG has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact UNCG proved on Wednesday. They blew past the Keydets, posting a 100-58 victory at home.
Meanwhile, the Buccaneers didn't have too much trouble with the Bulldogs on the road on Wednesday as they won 81-63.
The Spartans are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 21-9 record this season. As for the Buccaneers, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 15-15.
Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: UNCG have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 40.2% of their threes per game. It's a different story for ETSU, though, as they've only made 30% of their threes this season. Given UNCG's sizable advantage in that area, the Buccaneers will need to find a way to close that gap.
Looking forward, UNCG is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).
Odds
UNCG is a slight 2-point favorite against ETSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 135.5 points.
Series History
ETSU and UNCG both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 06, 2024 - UNCG 70 vs. ETSU 54
- Feb 25, 2023 - ETSU 63 vs. UNCG 62
- Feb 07, 2023 - UNCG 91 vs. ETSU 65
- Feb 27, 2022 - ETSU 73 vs. UNCG 69
- Jan 26, 2022 - UNCG 80 vs. ETSU 76
- Mar 07, 2021 - UNCG 77 vs. ETSU 65
- Feb 27, 2021 - UNCG 85 vs. ETSU 74
- Jan 02, 2021 - ETSU 71 vs. UNCG 61
- Feb 01, 2020 - ETSU 82 vs. UNCG 65
- Jan 08, 2020 - ETSU 64 vs. UNCG 57