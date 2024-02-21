Who's Playing

VMI Keydets @ ETSU Buccaneers

Current Records: VMI 4-23, ETSU 13-14

What to Know

VMI has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They and the ETSU Buccaneers will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Freedom Hall. VMI is no doubt hoping to put an end to a 16-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

VMI managed to keep up with the Bulldogs until halftime on Saturday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Keydets ended up on the wrong side of a painful 76-51 walloping at the hands of the Bulldogs. VMI found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 16.3% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, ETSU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 70-65 to the Catamounts. ETSU has struggled against the Catamounts recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

ETSU struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Keydets have been struggling recently as they've lost 13 of their last 14 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-23 record this season. As for the Buccaneers, they now have a losing record at 13-14.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: VMI have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like ETSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

VMI and the Buccaneers were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in January, but the Keydets came up empty-handed after a 74-73 loss. Can VMI avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

ETSU is a big 17.5-point favorite against VMI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148 points.

ETSU has won 9 out of their last 10 games against VMI.