Halftime Report

Evansville is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They are fully in control with a 74-50 lead over Ball State.

Evansville entered the matchup having won two straight and they're just zero quarters away from another. Will they make it three, or will Ball State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Ball State Cardinals @ Evansville Aces

Current Records: Ball State 3-0, Evansville 3-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $34.55

What to Know

Ball State has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will face off against the Evansville Aces at 2:00 p.m. ET at Ford Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Tuesday, the Cardinals were fully in charge, breezing past the Mighty Oaks 92-51 at home. With Ball State ahead 41-20 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Meanwhile, Evansville waltzed into Wednesday's matchup with two straight wins but they left with three. Everything went their way against the Redhawks as the Aces made off with a 76-57 victory.

Evansville's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Yacine Toumi, who scored 20 points along with 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Another player making a difference was Ben Humrichous, who scored 18 points along with 4 rebounds and 2 blocks.

The Cardinals' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-0. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 88.7 points per game. As for the Aces, their victory bumped their record up to 3-0.

Going forward, Ball State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Ball State and Evansville are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Ball State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 88.7 points per game. However, it's not like Evansville struggles in that department as they've been averaging 88 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Ball State is a slight 1-point favorite against Evansville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

Series History

Evansville and Ball State both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.