Who's Playing

Bradley Braves @ Evansville Aces

Current Records: Bradley 17-6, Evansville 14-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Bradley is 10-0 against the Aces since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Ford Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.7% better than the opposition, a fact Bradley proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 73-60 victory over the Redbirds. The over/under was set at 133 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, Evansville entered their tilt with the Beacons with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Aces dodged a bullet on Saturday and finished off the Beacons 63-62.

Evansville's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Kenny Strawbridge Jr., who scored 14 points along with five rebounds and two steals. Strawbridge Jr. didn't help Evansville's cause all that much against the Flames on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game. Less helpful for Evansville was Ben Humrichous' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Braves have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 11 of their last 12 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 17-6 record this season. As for the Aces, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 14-9.

Everything came up roses for Bradley against the Aces in their previous matchup back in January as the team secured a 86-50 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Bradley since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Bradley has won all of the games they've played against Evansville in the last 5 years.