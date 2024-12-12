Who's Playing

Chattanooga Mocs @ Evansville Aces

Current Records: Chattanooga 5-4, Evansville 3-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Chattanooga has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Evansville Aces at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ford Center. The Mocs are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Chattanooga is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Lipscomb just ended the team's five-game winning streak last Tuesday. They lost to the Bisons at home by a decisive 80-62 margin. That makes it the first time this season the Mocs have let down their home crowd.

Chattanooga struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Evansville came up short against Western Kentucky on Saturday and fell 79-65. The Aces have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Gabriel Pozzato, who earned 19 points in addition to seven rebounds and two steals. Another player making a difference was Cam Haffner, who posted 19 points along with eight rebounds.

Chattanooga's loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-4. As for Evansville, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-6.

Chattanooga came up short against Evansville in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, falling 85-77. Can Chattanooga avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Chattanooga is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Evansville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Evansville won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.