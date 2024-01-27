Who's Playing

Illinois State Redbirds @ Evansville Aces

Current Records: Illinois State 10-10, Evansville 11-9

What to Know

Illinois State is 8-2 against Evansville since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Ford Center. Illinois State has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Tuesday, the Redbirds were able to grind out a solid win over the Bruins, taking the game 77-67.

Illinois State got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Myles Foster out in front who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds. Johnny Kinziger was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Aces came up short against the Panthers on Tuesday and fell 70-63. Evansville has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Evansville's defeat came about despite a quality game from Yacine Toumi, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds.

The Redbirds' victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 10-10. As for the Aces, their defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 11-9.

Going forward, Illinois State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Illinois State took their victory against Evansville in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a conclusive 72-53. The rematch might be a little tougher for Illinois State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Illinois State is a slight 2-point favorite against Evansville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out as a pick 'em.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

Illinois State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Evansville.