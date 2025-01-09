Halftime Report

Evansville is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 34-30 lead against Illinois State.

If Evansville keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-10 in no time. On the other hand, Illinois State will have to make due with a 10-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Illinois State Redbirds @ Evansville Aces

Current Records: Illinois State 10-5, Evansville 5-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Illinois State Redbirds and the Evansville Aces are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ford Center. The Aces have the home-court advantage, but the Redbirds are expected to win by 5.5 points.

Illinois State will bounce into Wednesday's match after (finally) beating S. Illinois, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. Illinois State couldn't have asked for a better start to 2025 than the 85-54 blowout they got against S. Illinois. With the Redbirds ahead 44-23 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Illinois State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Johnny Kinziger led the charge by going 6 for 7 en route to 17 points. The dominant performance also gave Kinziger a new career-high in field goal percentage (85.7%). Jordan Davis was another key player, dropping a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds.

Illinois State was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as S. Illinois only posted ten.

Meanwhile, Evansville was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 66-62 to Indiana State. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Aces in their matchups with the Sycamores: they've now lost seven in a row.

Despite their defeat, Evansville saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tayshawn Comer, who earned 24 points in addition to seven assists and two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Joshua Hughes, who almost dropped a double-double on ten points and nine rebounds.

Illinois State is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-5 record this season. As for Evansville, their loss dropped their record down to 5-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's game: Illinois State has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 40.8% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Evansville, though, as they've only made 29% of their threes this season. Given Illinois State's sizable advantage in that area, Evansville will need to find a way to close that gap.

Illinois State came up short against Evansville in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, falling 59-53. Can Illinois State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Illinois State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Evansville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Redbirds, as the game opened with the Redbirds as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 134 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Illinois State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Evansville.