Who's Playing

Missouri State Bears @ Evansville Aces

Current Records: Missouri State 9-7, Evansville 10-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Evansville is 1-9 against Missouri State since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The pair will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Ford Center. The pair have had a bumpy ride up to this point with four consecutive losses for Evansville and three for Missouri State.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and rack up 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Evansville found out the hard way on Wednesday. They took a serious blow against the Braves, falling 86-50. Evansville has struggled against Bradley recently, as their matchup on Wednesday was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Evansville struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Missouri State on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 77-53 punch to the gut against the Racers. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Missouri State has scored all season.

The Aces' loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 10-6. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.3 points per game. As for the Bears, their loss dropped their record down to 9-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Evansville have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Missouri State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Evansville came up short against Missouri State when the teams last played back in November of 2023, falling 90-78. Will Evansville have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Missouri State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Evansville.