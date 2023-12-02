Who's Playing

N. Iowa Panthers @ Evansville Aces

Current Records: N. Iowa 2-5, Evansville 6-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

What to Know

Evansville will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Evansville Aces and the N. Iowa Panthers will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Ford Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Evansville unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took a 90-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bears. Evansville has not had much luck with Missouri State recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored N. Iowa last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They suffered a painful 90-70 defeat at the hands of the Bruins.

N. Iowa's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Michael Duax, who scored 12 points, and Trey Campbell who scored 13 points.

Their wins bumped the Aces to 6-1 and the Bears to 6-1.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Going forward, N. Iowa is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Evansville have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Iowa struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

N. Iowa is a 3.5-point favorite against Evansville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Panthers, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

N. Iowa has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Evansville.