Southern Illinois has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Evansville Aces will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Center. Evansville took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Southern Illinois, who comes in off a win.

On Wednesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Salukis beat the Racers 72-68.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Southern Illinois to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jarrett Hensley, who scored 15 points along with two blocks. Hensley didn't help Southern Illinois' cause all that much against the Sycamores on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Troy D'Amico, who scored 20 points.

Meanwhile, Evansville's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell 88-79 to the Flames. The matchup was a 36-36 toss-up at halftime, but Evansville couldn't quite close it out.

Evansville's loss came about despite a quality game from Ben Humrichous, who scored 20 points along with six assists and six rebounds. Gage Bobe was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with two steals.

The Salukis' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 18-10. As for the Aces, their loss dropped their record down to 15-13.

Southern Illinois was able to grind out a solid victory over the Aces when the teams last played back in January of 2023, winning 78-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Southern Illinois since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Southern Illinois has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Evansville.