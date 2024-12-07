Who's Playing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ Evansville Aces

Current Records: Western Kentucky 4-3, Evansville 3-5

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are taking a road trip to face off against the Evansville Aces at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ford Center. The Hilltoppers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Western Kentucky's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Marshall on Saturday. Western Kentucky came out on top against Marshall by a score of 90-82.

Western Kentucky's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Julius Thedford led the charge by going 6 for 8 en route to 19 points. Thedford continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Babacar Faye, who went 5 for 6 en route to 14 points plus six rebounds.

Even though they won, Western Kentucky struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since the start of last season.

Meanwhile, Evansville didn't have quite enough to beat Murray State on Tuesday and fell 63-61. The Aces have struggled against the Racers recently, as the game was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The losing side was boosted by Gabriel Pozzato, who posted 15 points along with six steals. Cam Haffner was another key player, posting 14 points plus five rebounds.

Western Kentucky is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 4-3 record this season. As for Evansville, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-5.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Western Kentucky has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Evansville, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6. Given Western Kentucky's sizable advantage in that area, Evansville will need to find a way to close that gap.