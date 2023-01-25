Who's Playing

Belmont @ Evansville

Current Records: Belmont 15-6; Evansville 4-17

What to Know

The Evansville Aces and the Belmont Bruins will face off in a Missouri Valley clash at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at Ford Center. Belmont should still be riding high after a victory, while the Aces will be looking to get back in the win column.

Evansville was pulverized by the Drake Bulldogs 97-61 this past Saturday. Guard Marvin Coleman II had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-14 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 37 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Bradley Braves typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Bruins proved too difficult a challenge. Belmont came out on top in a nail-biter against Bradley, sneaking past 78-76. Four players on Belmont scored in the double digits: guard Ben Sheppard (23), forward Cade Tyson (15), forward Drew Friberg (15), and forward Frank Jakubicek (10).

The Aces took a serious blow against Belmont when the two teams previously met in November of 2021, falling 81-43. Maybe Evansville will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Belmont have won two out of their last three games against Evansville.