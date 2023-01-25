Who's Playing

Belmont @ Evansville

Current Records: Belmont 15-6; Evansville 4-17

What to Know

The Belmont Bruins and the Evansville Aces are set to square off in a Missouri Valley matchup at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at Ford Center. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Bruins have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

The Bradley Braves typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Belmont proved too difficult a challenge. Belmont skirted past Bradley 78-76. Four players on Belmont scored in the double digits: guard Ben Sheppard (23), forward Cade Tyson (15), forward Drew Friberg (15), and forward Frank Jakubicek (10).

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Evansville lost to the Drake Bulldogs this past Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 97-61. One thing holding the Aces back was the mediocre play of guard Marvin Coleman II, who did not have his best game: he played for 37 minutes with and five turnovers.

This next game looks promising for the Bruins, who are favored by a full 13 points. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Belmont is now 15-6 while Evansville sits at 4-17. Belmont is 10-4 after wins this year, and Evansville is 3-13 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Bruins are a big 13-point favorite against the Aces, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Belmont have won two out of their last three games against Evansville.