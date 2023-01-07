Who's Playing

Illinois State @ Evansville

Current Records: Illinois State 6-10; Evansville 4-12

What to Know

The Illinois State Redbirds have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Illinois State and the Evansville Aces will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Ford Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Redbirds winning the first 94-56 at home and Evansville taking the second 56-53.

Illinois State came up short against the Indiana State Sycamores on Wednesday, falling 76-67. Despite the defeat, Illinois State got a solid performance out of guard Darius Burford, who had 22 points. Burford's performance made up for a slower game against the Northern Iowa Panthers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Evansville was expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday, and, well, they did. 2023 "welcomed" them with an 85-62 beatdown courtesy of the Missouri State Bears. The losing side was boosted by guard Marvin Coleman II, who had 22 points along with eight boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Redbirds are expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

The losses put Illinois State at 6-10 and the Aces at 4-12. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Illinois State is 33rd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.3 on average. Evansville has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.20% percent of their shots, which is the 351st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.00

Odds

The Redbirds are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Aces, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Illinois State have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Evansville.