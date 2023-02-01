Who's Playing

Indiana State @ Evansville

Current Records: Indiana State 14-9; Evansville 4-19

What to Know

The Indiana State Sycamores and the Evansville Aces are set to square off in a Missouri Valley matchup at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 1 at Ford Center. Indiana State should still be feeling good after a win, while Evansville will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Sycamores were able to grind out a solid victory over the Northern Iowa Panthers this past Saturday, winning 79-71. Five players on Indiana State scored in the double digits: guard Xavier Bledson (20), guard Cooper Neese (14), guard Cameron Henry (14), guard Zach Hobbs (14), and center Robbie Avila (10). Bledson had some trouble finding his footing against the Drake Bulldogs last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Evansville received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 81-69 to the Valparaiso Beacons. Guard Marvin Coleman II had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 37 minutes with 3-for-12 shooting and five turnovers.

Everything went Indiana State's way against the Aces in the teams' previous meeting last month as they made off with a 91-63 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Sycamores since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Indiana State have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Evansville.