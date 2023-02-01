Who's Playing
Indiana State @ Evansville
Current Records: Indiana State 14-9; Evansville 4-19
What to Know
The Indiana State Sycamores and the Evansville Aces are set to square off in a Missouri Valley matchup at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 1 at Ford Center. Indiana State should still be feeling good after a win, while Evansville will be looking to get back in the win column.
The Sycamores were able to grind out a solid victory over the Northern Iowa Panthers this past Saturday, winning 79-71. Five players on Indiana State scored in the double digits: guard Xavier Bledson (20), guard Cooper Neese (14), guard Cameron Henry (14), guard Zach Hobbs (14), and center Robbie Avila (10). Bledson had some trouble finding his footing against the Drake Bulldogs last week, so this was a step in the right direction.
Meanwhile, Evansville received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 81-69 to the Valparaiso Beacons. Guard Marvin Coleman II had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 37 minutes with 3-for-12 shooting and five turnovers.
Everything went Indiana State's way against the Aces in the teams' previous meeting last month as they made off with a 91-63 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Sycamores since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana
Series History
Indiana State have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Evansville.
- Dec 29, 2022 - Indiana State 91 vs. Evansville 63
- Feb 10, 2022 - Indiana State 80 vs. Evansville 77
- Feb 08, 2022 - Evansville 65 vs. Indiana State 56
- Mar 05, 2021 - Indiana State 53 vs. Evansville 43
- Feb 17, 2021 - Indiana State 87 vs. Evansville 73
- Feb 14, 2021 - Indiana State 76 vs. Evansville 70
- Feb 23, 2020 - Indiana State 64 vs. Evansville 62
- Jan 15, 2020 - Indiana State 65 vs. Evansville 42
- Feb 06, 2019 - Indiana State 85 vs. Evansville 62
- Jan 12, 2019 - Indiana State 72 vs. Evansville 66
- Feb 21, 2018 - Indiana State 58 vs. Evansville 53
- Jan 17, 2018 - Indiana State 71 vs. Evansville 66
- Mar 02, 2017 - Evansville 83 vs. Indiana State 72
- Feb 25, 2017 - Evansville 65 vs. Indiana State 63
- Feb 01, 2017 - Indiana State 85 vs. Evansville 84
- Mar 05, 2016 - Evansville 68 vs. Indiana State 42
- Jan 24, 2016 - Indiana State 82 vs. Evansville 65
- Dec 30, 2015 - Evansville 70 vs. Indiana State 62