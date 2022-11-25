Who's Playing

South Alabama @ Evansville

Current Records: South Alabama 1-3; Evansville 1-4

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars will square off against the Evansville Aces at 6:30 p.m. ET Friday at Enmarket Arena.

It was close but no cigar for South Alabama as they fell 64-60 to the Oklahoma Sooners last week. The losing side was boosted by guard Isaiah Moore, who had 25 points along with five rebounds.

As for Evansville, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 76-56 punch to the gut against the UCF Knights on Wednesday. The Aces were surely aware of their 14.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Guard Marvin Coleman II wasn't much of a difference maker for Evansville; Coleman II finished with only nine points on 4-for-13 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 30 minutes on the court.

South Alabama is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Enmarket Arena -- Savannah, Georgia

Enmarket Arena -- Savannah, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jaguars are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Aces, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.