Who's Playing

Valparaiso @ Evansville

Current Records: Valparaiso 6-12; Evansville 4-14

What to Know

The Evansville Aces haven't won a matchup against the Valparaiso Beacons since Feb. 1 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Evansville and Valpo will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 4 p.m. ET at Ford Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

It's hard to picture a worse loss than the 91-46 bruising that the Aces suffered against the Bradley Braves on Wednesday. One thing holding Evansville back was the mediocre play of guard Kenny Strawbridge Jr., who did not have his best game: he played for 37 minutes with 4-for-11 shooting and seven turnovers.

Meanwhile, the contest between Valpo and the Belmont Bruins on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Valpo falling 74-59 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorers for the Beacons were guard Kobe King (17 points) and forward Ben Krikke (15 points).

The losses put Evansville at 4-14 and Valpo at 6-12. Two stats to keep an eye on: Evansville is stumbling into the matchup with the 356th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.1 on average. Valpo has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 46th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 73.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

Series History

Evansville and Valparaiso both have six wins in their last 12 games.