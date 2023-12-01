Who's Playing
Iona Gaels @ Fairfield Stags
Current Records: Iona 2-5, Fairfield 1-5
How To Watch
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.80
What to Know
Iona is 8-2 against Fairfield since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Both teams will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.
Last Wednesday, the Gaels were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 68-64 to the Red Foxes. Iona has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Meanwhile, Fairfield's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Wildcats by a score of 83-80. Fairfield found out winning isn't easy when you nail nine fewer threes than your opponent.
The Gaels have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-5 record this season. As for the Stags, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-5.
Looking forward, Iona is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Iona have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Fairfield struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.
Odds
Iona is a 4-point favorite against Fairfield, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 3.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 146.5 points.
Series History
Iona has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Fairfield.
- Feb 05, 2023 - Iona 70 vs. Fairfield 61
- Jan 13, 2023 - Iona 75 vs. Fairfield 69
- Feb 20, 2022 - Iona 76 vs. Fairfield 58
- Jan 11, 2022 - Iona 80 vs. Fairfield 76
- Mar 13, 2021 - Iona 60 vs. Fairfield 51
- Dec 12, 2020 - Fairfield 67 vs. Iona 52
- Dec 11, 2020 - Iona 70 vs. Fairfield 42
- Feb 09, 2020 - Iona 78 vs. Fairfield 54
- Jan 17, 2020 - Iona 64 vs. Fairfield 57
- Jan 27, 2019 - Fairfield 80 vs. Iona 68