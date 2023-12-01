Who's Playing

Iona Gaels @ Fairfield Stags

Current Records: Iona 2-5, Fairfield 1-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut

Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $29.80

What to Know

Iona is 8-2 against Fairfield since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Both teams will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Wednesday, the Gaels were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 68-64 to the Red Foxes. Iona has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Fairfield's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Wildcats by a score of 83-80. Fairfield found out winning isn't easy when you nail nine fewer threes than your opponent.

The Gaels have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-5 record this season. As for the Stags, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-5.

Looking forward, Iona is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Iona have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Fairfield struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Iona is a 4-point favorite against Fairfield, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Iona has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Fairfield.