Le Moyne Dolphins @ Fairfield Stags

Current Records: Le Moyne 5-8, Fairfield 6-6

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET
Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut

The Le Moyne Dolphins will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Fairfield Stags at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. Le Moyne is hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

After soaring to 92 points the game before, Le Moyne faltered in their matchup on Thursday. The match between the Dolphins and the Nittany Lions wasn't particularly close, with the Dolphins falling 72-55.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Nate McClure, who scored 12 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Less helpful for Le Moyne was Luke Sutherland's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Fairfield came tearing into Thursday's game with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 8.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. Everything went their way against the Knights as the Stags made off with a 92-69 victory. The oddsmakers were on Fairfield's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

The Dolphins' defeat dropped their record down to 5-8. As for the Stags, the win got them back to even at 6-6.