Who's Playing

Niagara Purple Eagles @ Fairfield Stags

Current Records: Niagara 7-9, Fairfield 6-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Niagara Purple Eagles and the Fairfield Stags are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. The Purple Eagles are no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

The experts predicted Niagara would be headed in after a win, but Rider made sure that didn't happen. Niagara fell just short of Rider by a score of 68-65 on Sunday. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Purple Eagles have suffered since November 21, 2024.

Meanwhile, Fairfield's game on Sunday was all tied up 25-25 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They took a 61-51 hit to the loss column at the hands of Marist. The contest marked the Stags' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Niagara's loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-9. As for Fairfield, they have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-10 record this season.

Niagara came out on top in a nail-biter against Fairfield when the teams last played back in February of 2024, sneaking past 65-63. Does Niagara have another victory up their sleeve, or will Fairfield turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Niagara has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Fairfield.

  • Feb 16, 2024 - Niagara 65 vs. Fairfield 63
  • Jan 12, 2024 - Niagara 96 vs. Fairfield 72
  • Feb 24, 2023 - Niagara 76 vs. Fairfield 68
  • Jan 06, 2023 - Niagara 77 vs. Fairfield 69
  • Feb 12, 2022 - Fairfield 73 vs. Niagara 53
  • Dec 05, 2021 - Fairfield 81 vs. Niagara 71
  • Dec 19, 2020 - Niagara 81 vs. Fairfield 61
  • Dec 18, 2020 - Niagara 68 vs. Fairfield 51
  • Feb 21, 2020 - Fairfield 61 vs. Niagara 60
  • Jan 03, 2020 - Niagara 75 vs. Fairfield 66