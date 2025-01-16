Who's Playing

Niagara Purple Eagles @ Fairfield Stags

Current Records: Niagara 7-9, Fairfield 6-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut

Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Niagara Purple Eagles and the Fairfield Stags are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. The Purple Eagles are no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

The experts predicted Niagara would be headed in after a win, but Rider made sure that didn't happen. Niagara fell just short of Rider by a score of 68-65 on Sunday. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Purple Eagles have suffered since November 21, 2024.

Meanwhile, Fairfield's game on Sunday was all tied up 25-25 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They took a 61-51 hit to the loss column at the hands of Marist. The contest marked the Stags' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Niagara's loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-9. As for Fairfield, they have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-10 record this season.

Niagara came out on top in a nail-biter against Fairfield when the teams last played back in February of 2024, sneaking past 65-63. Does Niagara have another victory up their sleeve, or will Fairfield turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Niagara has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Fairfield.